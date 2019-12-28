Kids learn importance of STEM jobs

Kids at the Lincoln Community Center are taking a step into the future.

More than 10 kids at the library got the opportunity to learn about the importance of STEM jobs. Kids had the chance to learn about robots, bee-bots and ozobots through hands-on activities. Some of those activities included learning how to start and stop robots and programming methods.

“We at the library want to allow families and children to explore, so showing them a little bit about coding and then introducing them to this world and allowing them an opportunity to explore.” said Colleen Donaldson, Branch Manager of Lincoln Community Center.

The event looks to teach kids about different coding methods that can be used with technology.