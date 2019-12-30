Kids learned about the importance of STEM jobs during Coding 101 at Lincoln Community Center

Kids at Lincoln Community Center are taking a step into the future.

About a dozen kids were at the library for Coding 101 to learn about the importance of STEM jobs. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.

Kids had the chance to learn about robots, bee-bots, and ozobots through hands on activities, like how to start and stop robots and different programming methods.

“We at the library want to allow families and children to explore by showing them a little bit about coding, introducing them to this world, and then allowing them an opportunity to explore,” said Coleen Donaldson, Branch Manager, Lincoln Community Center.