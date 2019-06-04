Kids plant flowers in Perry Square as part of STEAM project

Children who are part of the ‘Home School STEAM’ program planted flowers at Perry Square this afternoon.

Last month, kids focused on ‘Spring STEAM’ at the Experience Children’s Museum.

The students learned parts of the flower, the life cycle of flowers, and pollination. The opportunity allowed students to work with the Perry Square Alliance during their 10th year anniversary to plant petunias and other flowers throughout the park.

This opportunity gives kids first-hand experience with planting flowers and being part of the community.