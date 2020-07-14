Kids raise donations for the Second Harvest Food Bank

A group of neighborhood kids have joined together to help raise a sizable donation for the Second Harvest Food Bank.

These kids have been leaving notes, dropping off candy and drawing on the sidewalk to encourage neighbors to donate to the drive.

This comes as eleven kids from ages six to fourteen years old were looking for something to do during the pandemic.

For the Second Harvest Food Bank, they hope that this is the first of many as they rely on donations from the community to operate.

Every year the bank sees over 400,000 pounds of food come through to be distributed.

As for the parents of the kids, they say that it is humbling to see their children’s efforts towards bettering the community.

“We try to talk about how thankful we are, how appreciative we should be for everything we have. Our neighborhood has really been so generous with donating food and supporting the kids, they’ve really embraced them and supported them. It takes a village,” said Jessica Nunez, Erie Resident.

The Second Harvest Food Bank will have a number of how much food the kids raised later on.