Some downtown business people are finding out that kids of all ages like legos.

The idea started when legos were used to get kids interested in building various descriptions and scenes using established images from the lego city market in Erie.

That was enough to convince city market supporters that the legos could be used outside regular game scenes to promote both the market and the game.

“So we thought hey this would be a great opportunity for young kids and families to show off their lego talents and the lego passion and put them on display in the Flagship City Public Market,”

The idea is going over so well the program will be expanded for next year.