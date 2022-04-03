On Sunday April 3 kids took over the Erie Otters game with some eventful fun activities and announcers.

The Kids Take Over event for the Otters was a fun way for kids to be part of the team by being announcers, reporters, and even coaches and more.

The first 500 kids who walked through the doors of the Erie Insurance Arena received a youth jersey present by Tim Hortons as well as a free popcorn and soda.

According to Maggie Jensen, a Fan Assistance Employee, she thinks this is a great event for kids to participate in.

“We can hear now behind us they are leading some cheers and helping the announcing today and just kind of shadowing the adults in their roles here,” said Maggie Jensen, Fan Assistance Worker.