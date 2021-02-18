Kim Clear announces candidacy for Millcreek Township Supervisor

An Erie County Councilwoman is announcing her candidacy for Millcreek Township Supervisor.

Kim Clear currently represents Millcreek Township as District One for Erie County Council.

Clear says the decision comes from an outpouring of support from Millcreek community members. She says she hopes to address infrastructure issues within the township, create policies to welcome entrepreneurs and support small businesses.

“They’re aching for a positive future that they can be proud of. People in Millcreek love Millcreek, but they feel that they aren’t a part of something.” Clear said.

Clear is also a teacher in the Millcreek Township School District and was named the Golden Apple Award winner for the 2013-2014 school year.