Kim Clear sworn in as new Millcreek supervisor

A former member of Erie County Council is now starting a new six year term as Millcreek supervisor.

Kim Clear won that term in the previous election.

Clear said that she needed a broader view when dealing with the wide variety of issues across Erie County, but now as a supervisor she can concentrate on what matters to Millcreek voters. Those issues include security, economic development, and infrastructure.

“I am happy to be able to serve Millcreek in this way. I’ve been a teacher for the last 18 years and now this is just a new way to serve,” said Kim Clear, (D), Millcreek Supervisor.

Clear said that she hopes that her time on Erie County Council will help make her a more effective Millcreek supervisor.