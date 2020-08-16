Kinems Saga Club holds sports card show here in Erie

A sports card show was held in Erie on Sunday August 16th over at Kinems Saga Club.

This show also had free admission. The card show included 35 tables with local sport card dealers with sports cards, memorabilia, card supplies and more.

At the show people bought, sold and traded sports cards.

Those attending the show were required to wear masks at all times and the event was limited to s 125 person capacity.

The organizer of the sports card show said that they haven’t had their monthly meeting since March, so despite having to wear a mask people are excited to return to one of their hobbies.

“I posted on Facebook that you know masks are gonna be required and you know everyone’s fine with it. I think everyone is just happy to get out. So many people have been thanking me for putting these on. It’s a lot of fun,” said Michael Brown, Organizer.

Brown added that Kinems Saga Club is scheduled to host another sports card show in October.