Kinem’s Saga Club hosts Sports Card Show

The Sports Card Show was today January 31st in Erie.

The Sports Card Show was hosted by Kinem’s Saga Club and had 35 tables full of shiny sports cards.

The show also included the best local card dealers with hobby packs, boxes, memorabilia, and card supplies.

Dealers from Meadville and even Columbus Ohio attended this event.

The show not only has options to buy sports cards, but you can also sell and trade cards as well.

“My last show I came and sold it was supposed to be December 14th and it was right before we shut down and stuff. So now it’s a really busy show and sports cards are just exploding so it’s a really busy show,” said Michael Brown, Owner of Kinem’s Sports Cards.

