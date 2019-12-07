Kingdom Financial Group hosts breakfast with Santa

It’s time to get in the holiday cheer at Kingdom Financial Group.

While taking a break from making toys at the North Pole, kids had the chance to eat breakfast with Mrs. Claus and Santa this morning at Kingdom Financial. More than 100 people gathered for the 4th annual event which included a variety of festivities like a photo booth and coloring station and pancake breakfast.

“It’s a very generational thing, we get to see grandparents, parents and of course the little kids come together and really appreciate the magic of the setting.” said Holly Bowers, Marketing Manager of Kingdom Financial Group.

Families even had the chance to take part in a horse carriage ride around Gridley Park.