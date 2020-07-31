Kirk Stauffer named Director of Golf at Chautauqua Institution

Chautauqua Institution has named a new Director of Golf.

The institution announced today that Kirk Stauffer has served as Director of Golf since Wednesday, July 29.

“We were grateful to receive a considerable response to our posting for this position, and fortunate to consider strong candidates from all manner of backgrounds and experience levels,” said Director of Recreation Meg Pickard, who oversees all recreation operations at Chautauqua Institution. “In addition to his remarkable accomplishments as a professional golfer, Kirk became our top choice thanks to his track record of care for his patrons and guests, and particularly his passion for introducing newcomers to golf and fostering their love for the game. We’re excited to see how his leadership inspires the continued elevation of our already highly regarded playing conditions and customer service.”

Most recently, Stauffer served as head professional at Pine Acres Country Club in Bradford, Pennsylvania, where he instituted Get Golf Ready programs that teach individuals to play golf in just a few lessons.

“It’s a thrill for me to take on this role as steward of the amazing golf tradition at Chautauqua while keeping up with innovations in course management and customer experience,” Stauffer said. “I want all our Chautauqua County and Western New York neighbors to know that this is your golf club, and we invite you to enjoy some safe and healthy outdoor recreational time with us this season.”