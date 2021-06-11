Kitten doused in gasoline making steps toward recovery

A kitten that was found covered in gasoline earlier this week is making steps toward recovery.

According to Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center, they rescued the kitten Monday in Harborcreek.

He was rushed into an incubator to get his temperature and they began critical care. The kitten was then taken to the Erie Animal Hospital and released the next day.

Right now, the kitten is stable but still has some neurological issues.

“Right now, he’s improving a lot and we’re super excited about it. He’s started walking around and he’s using his legs a little bit better. He still has some neurological symptoms and he kind of wobbles a little bit. He started grooming himself and he looks so much better.” said Lea Saunders, Assistant Director of Orphan Angels.

Orphan Angels is asking that anyone with information can call them at (814) 746-0511.