Kitten found doused in gasoline earlier this week continues steps towards recovery

A kitten that was found doused in gasoline is now making steps towards recovery.

According to Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center, they rescued a kitten on Monday in Harborcreek.

The kitten was rushed into an incubator to get his temperature checked and they then began critical care.

The kitten was then taken to the Erie Animal Hospital and released the following day.

Right now the kitten is stable, but still has some neurological issues.

Orphan Angels is asking that anyone with information on this situation is to call them at 814-746-0511.