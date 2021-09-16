KIVA program impacting small businesses in Erie

The KIVA program that helps small businesses continues to expand its outreach for entrepreneurs in the City of Erie.

The Schember Administration launched the program nine months ago, and, so far, they have helped 10 local small businesses.

The KIVA program is a crowdfunding platform that provides loans that unlock capital to the underserved. This program also allows those potential businesses to obtain financial services and address the underlying barriers to financial access.

Jennifer Hoffman, the business development officer of the program, said this program is helping women and minority entrepreneurs make it for themselves and family.

“It’s really about your story and your idea and about how it’s going to make not only your community, but your family a success,” said Hoffman. “So, it’s been very exciting and very good for many different women and minority owned businesses of the program.”

Hoffman said there is no deadline to apply for the program if you are an entrepreneur looking for some assistance for your business.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.