The Community Shelter Services (CSS) and Kiwanis Club of Erie hosted a Halloween event for local families.

More than 200 children showed up to the second annual Bubbles, Books and Boo event. During Saturday’s event, kids were able to get candy, a free pumpkin, and participate in a free bike giveaway.

This event provided a safe place for kids in the community to celebrate Halloween.

“Creating a safe environment where it’s during the day. Thankfully, we had great weather. It’s during the day. We have security presence here all the time, so the parents don’t have to worry,” said Cathy Szymanski, secretary, Kiwanis Club of Erie. “And the kids can be here all day. We don’t care. We have the bouncy houses, fire trucks and everything else to keep them occupied.”

Otto the otter, Erie City Police and the Erie City Fire Department were also there handing out candy to the kids.