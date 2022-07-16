The Kiwanis Club of Erie needs volunteers for several community projects.

The club helps children through education, services and mentoring. They need volunteers to help maintain their braille garden, as well as work at their book fair.

“I just can’t stress that fuzzy warm feeling you get when you have a little kid come up and hug your leg and say thank you for taking the time to reading to me. Thank you for being here for me. There is nothing else like it,” said Cathy Szymanski, Kiwanis Club of Erie.

If you’re interested in volunteering with the Kiwanis Club, contact Cathy Szymanski at Cathy@szy.com.