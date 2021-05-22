Kiwanis Club of Fort Leboeuf holds Spring Fling Day

It was Spring Fling Day for the Kiwanis Club of Fort Leboeuf.

Many people attended the event at Gazebo Park in Waterford for the club’s first annual Spring Fling.

The event was held for children. The children that attended had the chance to participate in different spring activities.

Children also had the chance to attend a birdhouse building station, a craft station, and a rock painting station.

“It’s just this happiness and coming together in this community and getting to enjoy each other again and I think that’s so beneficial for everybody mentally and emotionally,” said Kate Stebick, Member of the Kiwanis Club Fort Leboeuf.

Several children had the chance to also plant seeds to grow flowers.