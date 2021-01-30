Kiwanis Club of Fort Leboeuf hosts snowman building competition

Do you want to build a snowman?

The Kiwanis Club of Fort Leboeuf hosted their snowman building competition today in Waterford.

The Kiwanis Club of Fort Leboeuf is an organization that is passionate about making a difference in the community.

By making said difference, the club was able to organize a snowman building competition.

This is the first year that the club created the snowman competition. Anyone who wanted to participate just had to sign up and bring the best ideas in order to win.

The competition had 97 participants made up of 24 teams that were competing for the best snowman.

“This is the first year for Kiwanis Club of Fort Leboeuf building a snowman making contest. We wanted to do something where the community could get together in a safe way and still be creative,” said Nadine Merry, President of Kiwanis Club of Fort Lebouef.

There will be three main winners of best classic design, best artistic design, and most original design.

The winners will receive a $25 gift card to a local restaurant.