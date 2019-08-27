Knights of St. George pass out backpacks to foster kids

It’s an event to make sure foster kids in our area start the new school year off right.

Folks with the Knights of St. George handed out backpacks stuffed with school supplies tonight. Over 50 backpacks were sent out to local high school students from elementary to high school. Organizers of tonight’s event telling us this is all part of the mission for the organization.

“This is one of the few things we get with our organization. We get to tell everybody this is what we do.” said Betsy Zaczyk, Treasurer.

This is the eighth year of the event with the Knights of St. George hosting it for the past five.