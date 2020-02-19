Knock Out Homelessness fundraiser held to benefit Erie City Mission

It was Round 13 of a local boxing themed fundraiser. The 13th annual Knockout Homelessness fundraiser was held Tuesday night.

Some familiar faces were part of the event. Erie Arts & Culture Executive Director Patrick Fisher battled Lou Bizzarro Jr., while Aaron Hertel of Hertel and Brown Physical Therapy took on “John Boy” Bizzarro.

The event raises money for support programs and services of the Erie City Mission.

“The event’s geared towards homelessness. The Erie community is very generous. This is kind of a way to make sure we keep the conversation going about the tragedy of homelessness,” said Stephen Westbrook, CEO, Erie City Mission.

Tuesday night’s event was sold out.