Kobe and Gianna Bryant Celebration of Life memorial service to be streamed live

Thousands of people are expected to converge on the downtown Los Angeles Staples Center today to pay their respects to NBA great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant.

The two will be honored at a public memorial service nearly one month after the helicopter crash that took their lives.

Today’s service is set to begin at 10 a.m. (PT) local time in downtown Los Angeles at the Staples Center, home of Bryant’s longtime team the Lakers.

Services will be streamed LIVE on yourerie.com beginning at 1 p.m.