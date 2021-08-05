Kops-N-Kids event & Summer of Love Concert to take place at Rodger Young Park over the weekend

The Kops-N-Kids event, along with the Summer of Love Concert are taking place this weekend, intending to bring the community together.

Both the Kops-N-Kids event, along with the Summer of Love Concert are taking place at the Rodger Young Park.

The Kops-N-Kids event is happening from 12 to 3 p.m., which will entail food, games, and speakers, including David Stewart, who appeared in a Tyler Perry movie.

This event will lead up to the 6 p.m. Summer of Love Concert of Christian recording artist Isabel Davis.

Both hosts of the events say they hope many in the community can join the festivities that bring residents in the City of Erie together.

“Between our children, inner city children especially, and our police officers, we’re preventing possibilities of issues that could take place,” said Lamont Higginbottom, president, African American Concern Clergy.

“Just celebrate life, just coming out of this pandemic, an opportunity to come out and do some stuff, hang out with some folks, meet people you may not have seen over the last year,” said Parris Baker, assistant professor/pastor.

“We have events Friday night, Saturday night… sometimes it may be hard to decide which one to go too, but there’s no reason to be bored this weekend in Erie. I encourage everybody to get out and enjoy it,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

The events are taking place Saturday, August 7th at Rodger Young Park.

