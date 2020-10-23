Korean War veteran and hero to be honored by family and local community

A Korean War veteran and hero killed in action was brought back home to Erie. Now, his family and the community will remember him in a special way.

War veteran and hero Harold Knight joined the military at age 19. His family didn’t know that his visit home from boot camp would be the last time they’d see him.

“He came home from boot camp and my mother had passed away. He was supposed to go back, but he stayed for the funeral. He went in with a different tune then and then he went over to Korea and that’s when he came up missing.” said Frances Thompson.

When Knight was in the Korean War, his father began to receive telegraphs and letters at the time, informing him that Knight was missing in action before getting the tragic news that he was killed in action.

His remains were found following a 2018 summit, the Korean People’s Army handed them over to the Department of Defense. His family is now grateful for his return and happy to honor his memory appropriately.

Family and community members will gather at the Burton Funeral Home Saturday morning to honor Harold’s legacy.

“We have a lot of the local VFWs, American Legions to honor Harold as he’s taken out of the funeral home and put into the hearse for us to leave. The Patriot Riders will be here.” said Karen Burton Horstman, Vice President of Burton Funeral Home.

This ceremony is a unique event for funeral director Karen Burton Horstman.

“I’ve been working here at the funeral home for about 28 years, and this is the first time that we’ve had a vet that died in the Korean War here with us. It’s just such an honor.” Horstman said.

Harold Knight is not only remembered as a vet, but also a hero.

“I’m just glad he’s home.” Frances Thompson said.