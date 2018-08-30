Local News

Kozak gets 8-16 years behind bars for voluntary manslaughter

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 06:40 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 06:40 PM EDT

A Meadville man has been sentenced to state prison for voluntary manslaughter. This, following the fatal shooting of an Erie man at a large outdoor party last summer.

28-year-old Stephen Kozak will spend 8-16 years behind bars for the death of 21-year-old Jimmy Johnson.  the incident occurred at a party in Athens Township on June 4th, 2017. 

Kozak agreed to plead guilty this morning to voluntary manslaughter as part of a plea agreement with the Crawford County District Attorney's Office.

