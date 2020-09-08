Kraus Department Store sees nationwide canning shortage

If you have started canning this year, you’re going to have a hard time finding not only the jars, but lids as well.

The owner of Kraus Department Store said that he ordered twice his normal order only to get half of his order.

This comes as Ball the maker of the jars and lids is shutting down due to the pandemic.

For three weeks the store has not had any of the items needed for canning.

“The government paid everyone to sit at home and not make anything, and with a banner year, everyone sitting at home decided to start gardening. So it has become an issue getting product,” said Joseph Nowosielski, Co-Owner of Kraus Department Store.

Nowosielski said that the company told him anything that was ordered prior to the pandemic might come in partially by the end of this month.