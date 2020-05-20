Krispy Kreme treats graduating seniors to free dozen donuts

Krispy Kreme gives a sweet treat to graduating seniors.

Students wearing their caps and gowns, or showing proof that they are a senior, were treated to a free dozen donuts.

The class of 2020 waited in a very long line at the Peach Street location tonight to get their hands on the decorated dozen.

One student said that he and his friends waited for two hours before getting their donuts. The student added that he appreciates what the donut chain is doing for students.

“We weren’t able to get a prom and I don’t know anything about the ceremonies. I think this is cool what Krispy Kreme is doing. They’re doing a good job,” said Elijah Grisanti-Wake, North Tonawanda High School Senior.

Anyone looking to purchase the 2020 donuts can do so until May 24th.