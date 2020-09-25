It’s good news for all Millcreek motorists near the mall. Kuntz Rd is open to traffic again.

According to PennDOT, Kuntz Rd is reopened to all traffic. The project included new and upgrades sidewalks, curb ramps and drainage on the southern side of Kuntz Road from Peach Street to Jodie Lane.

Next week, workers are expected to rebuild mountable island north of the mall, complete the ADA curb ramps and begin the traffic signal upgrades, weather permitting.

Information on the project is available online at Peach Street Improvement Project.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.