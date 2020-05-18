Kuntz Road closed to eastbound traffic; detour posted

PennDOT is reminding drivers that Kuntz Road is closed to eastbound traffic from Peach Street to Jodie Lane.

Traffic from Peach Street is not permitted to turn onto Kuntz Road while the closure is in place.

PennDOT says eastbound traffic should follow the detour, which is posted using Peach Street and Washington Avenue.

The closure is taking place while safety improvements are being made to Kuntz Road and Peach Street. Work includes new and upgrades to sidewalks, curb ramps and drainage on the southern side of Kuntz Road from Peach Street to Jodie Lane.

Sidewalks, curb ramp, railing improvements and bridge rehabilitation work will also take place along the east side of Peach Street from Kuntz Road to Mall Access Drive.