L.E.A.F. in need of volunteers to help maintain newly planted trees at schools around the city

This past spring, over 500 trees were planted across Erie School District elementary and middle school campuses.

It’s all apart of the Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park (L.E.A.F.) ReLeaf Tree Planting Initiative.

Now, L.E.A.F. is searching for volunteers to help keep those trees alive throughout the summer.

The creative director says this helps bring the community together and make Erie more green.

“Erie is a beautiful gem of a place and there are a lot of areas that just simply do not have the right greenery or the right trees. We just really wanted to bring together the whole community and plant a lot more,” said Jamie Keim, creative director, L.E.A.F.

When you volunteer, L.E.A.F. provides all the supplies needed and is flexible with volunteer times and locations.

To volunteer, visit releaferie.org.