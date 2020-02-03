L.E.A.F reopens bids on slide project at Frontier Park

The Frontier Park slide project is once again moving forward, according to the Erie Times News.

The Times states that the Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier (L.E.A.F) has listed a legal ad, which once again calls for bids on the project placing a 40-foot slide along a large hill located on the North side of the park.

The project has been previously stalled due to the bids coming in much higher than anticipated.

The slide could be in place by the start of this summer if a bid is awarded this time around.