Labor Day at Presque Isle State Park

Hundreds of people are enjoying their Labor Day weekend at Presque Isle State Park.

People from far and near are gathering at the park to relax and hangout on their day off.

The park offers an abundant amount of activities for people to take including swimming, boating and fishing.

For others, its all about coming together and spending time with one another during the holiday.

Pat Grab, Erie resident says, “Usually just a big brunch, big feast, coffee, bring as many people as we can family wise and everyone just relaxes for a nice day off.”

Presque Isle staff members are looking to extend their beach hours throughout the month of September.