Labor Day marks the final day of the season for Waldameer Park

Labor Day marked the last day of the season for Waldameer. Some people did head to the park for the last day of some amusement park fun.

We went down to Waldameer Park to take a look at how busy it has been this holiday weekend.

Some people over at Waldameer are enjoying the last days of the Summer fun.

We spoke to the President of Waldameer Park, Steve Gorman, who told us about the business from this weekend.

The park has seen about 20% of the normal tenants that they normally see, however the guests that did attend the park this weekend were appreciative.

The park opened on the weekend of the Fourth of July. The owner of the park compared the two weekends.

“It’s very dependent on weather, so that weekend it was warm and sunny and we had a decent crowd for the situation but this weekend is pretty good but today was a downer. The last day of our season was kind of an indication of what the whole summer was like,” said Steve Gorman, President of Waldameer Park.

Despite the late start to opening the park, many people said that they are glad Waldameer was able to reopen and give people another local attraction to visit this Summer.