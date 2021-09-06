Labor Day parade taking place downtown; road closures to watch out for

Members of Erie’s many labor unions will be on the march Monday during the City of Erie’s Labor Day Parade.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and festivities will end around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The parade will take place on State Street from 5th to 12th Streets and the staging area for the parade will be closed from 4 a.m. until 2 p.m., causing the following roads to be closed to traffic:

State Street, from 5th to 12th Streets

11th Street, from French and Myrtle Streets

