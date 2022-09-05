Erie natives and friends are continuing Labor Day traditions this holiday at a local state park that they said reunited family, friends and children.

Groups of people took to Presque Isle State Park to continue traditions that have lasted for 50 years while some are also inherited.

A group of friends and family members from Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and Erie joined together this Labor Day holiday in order to continue a tradition that began 50 years ago.

“Just to stay together and have that day off from labor. Of course most of us are retired now, but we enjoy in the celebration of our workers,” said Anne Bortner, Celebrating Labor Day.

The group’s festivities included serving potatoes, eggs, bacon, and now McDonalds as part of tradition while enjoying each other’s company.

“The kids would all go swimming and we just would chat, read the paper, read a book, and have a good time,” said Bortner.

Another group is celebrating the holiday with a visit to Presque Isle.

“We just thought it would be nice to come out. We love the Peninsula and we thought it would be nice to come out and just sit outside and have some coffee, chat, and talk to each other. So that’s why we came out today,” said Lisa Norton, Celebrating Labor Day.

The group sitting right here told us how they are continuing a tradition that started a generation ago.

“It’s an inherited tradition. My parents used to get together with friends on holiday weekends,” said Rod Troester, Celebrating Labor Day.

Troester said that everyone coming together gives them the opportunity to receive life updates on their loved ones.

“It’s a good chance to catch up and to enjoy each other’s company, and find out what our kids are doing, and our grandkids are doing. So yeah it’s a good time,” said Troester.

Both groups said that rain or shine they will continue their traditions for years to come.