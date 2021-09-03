Erie, PA (WJET/WFXP) – Lake effect clouds and even a few sprinkles will give way to brighter sunshine by afternoon. It will remain cool through the day, with highs in the low 70s. This evening will be very pleasant albeit a bit cool, with temperatures falling to around 70-ish by 8PM. Sunset this evening is at 7:51.

Hour by hour planning forecast.

As for the upcoming holiday weekend, temperatures will recover a little more, with highs in the well into the 70s and overnight lows in the 60s. More clouds arrive heading through Saturday, but most of the day will remain dry. There could be a few showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. There will be a few more scattered showers through Sunday, but not all day. The highest risk of scattered showers will be through the 1st half of Labor Day. By afternoon, it will be cooler, and breezy, too.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast

