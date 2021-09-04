Labor Day Weekend marks the final weekend of the season for Waldameer

Labor Day weekend will mark the last weekend of the season for Waldameer Park & Water World.

Water World will open beginning at 11 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday and close at 7 p.m.

Waldameer Park will open starting at noon and will close at 9 p.m.

On Monday, both Waldameer and Water World will be open at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Now tickets will be sold at the gate on Labor Day. Anyone who is wishing to attend the park on Labor Day will need a pre-paid ticket purchased online, or be a season ticket holder.

