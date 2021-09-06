Labor Day weekend marks the last day of operations for Waldameer Park. Hundreds of families visited the park this holiday.

After a more normal summer at Waldameer, the park will be closing their gates on Labor day.

Locals and visitors spent the holiday picnicking or enjoying the rides at Waldameer.

One first time visitor said that it was a great place to spend time with family.

Another first time visitor said that they’ve returned for an annual picnic.

“This is our company picnic. We have six locations out in Ohio. We drove out from Ashtabula here. Because of COVID we haven’t been able to celebrate in a couple of years but now we’re back and we’re ready to have a good time,” said Marcus Decamillo, Visiting Waldameer.

“It’s just nice being with my family doing something as a family,” said Peyton Yoe, Visiting Waldameer.

Waldameer Park and Water World will close on Labor Day at 7 p.m.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists