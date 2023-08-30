Labor Day Weekend is considered the “unofficial” end of summer. For Meteorologists, fall begins September 1st, even though the calendar says fall doesn’t arrive until September 23rd. From a weather standpoint, though, this weekend is definitely summer-like. High pressure ridging into the region will provide nice sunshine and warm temperatures from Saturday until Labor day. Excellent weather for outdoor activities and get in that last fling before the leaves start to fall! Enjoy it!