Hundreds of people lined up along State Street for the Labor Day Parade.

We attended this parade as well and have more on the event.

Despite some rain, hundreds of spectators came to State Street to watch the Parade. Organizers told us it’s important to celebrate the labor movement.

This is a day to celebrate labor unions and their efforts to protect workers rights.

“This shows we’re here. This shows we are alive. We’re not going away. We’re on the upswing again. If you look back to the mid-sixties, when was America at its best? Labor was strong. We’re on the upswing again,” said Timothy Buck, Pennsylvania State Council of Machinists.

The business agent from Steamfitters Local 449 said that despite the recent national employee shortages, labor unions are still working to recruit and protect workers.

“I think it’s good to remember where you came from. That’s what Labor Day is all about, remembering the people who fought before us so that we have all the rights that we have,” said Bill Panitzke, business agent for Steamfitters.

Panitzke emphasized the importance of livable wages and access to health insurance.

“We have pension, retirement, good health care for the members, you just see a lot of good things come out of unions. We’re able to help middle class way of life,” said Panitzke.

One spectator said that the Labor Day Parade reminds the community of how strong labor movements are in Erie County.

“There’s a lot of work here. There really is. People need to start taking advantage of it. I mean I wish I could but I’m disabled. It’s just nice to see everybody again,” said Ray Barefoot, spectator.