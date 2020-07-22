Lack of construction plays role in City of Erie’s budget shortfall

Income tax loss is the largest contributor to the City of Erie’s expected deficit. But, another large portion of it comes from licenses and permits.

According to the City of Erie’s mid year report, a $434,000 downfall belongs to the permits.

The city’s finance director explained that a large reason for this shortfall is due to the construction season being shut down by COVID-19.

“The big projects didn’t start when they should’ve. The smaller projects have really been pushed to the side because the bigger projects are now taking precedence. A lot of building permits are lagging behind where they should’ve been.” said Paul Lichtenwalter.

The City of Erie is expected to have a $3.3 million shortfall this year.