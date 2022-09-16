(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Women-owned and women-focused businesses were the focus of Erie’s Wild Rib Cook Off during Ladies Night on Sept. 15.

Ladies Night allowed the business owners to set up shop under the Big Top Tent and showcase their work. The event has happened at Rib Fest in the past and that prompted organizers to bring it back this year.

Sondra Orozco of Soblanca decided to turn her passion into a business and made her debut during Rib Fest.

“It feels great. I’m very blessed to be here,” Orozco said. “This is a very big event and I’m just happy to be here.”

Rib Fest wraps up at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.