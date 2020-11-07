Lafaro Insurance Agency hosts food drive to help those in need during the holiday season

One local organization is continuing a tradition of helping the needy during the holiday season, especially those who are struggling during the pandemic.

This afternoon, Lafaro Insurance Agency hosted a food rive at the Bello Shur-Fine parking lot over on West 8th Street.

This is the agencies seventh year of hosting the event.

Food and donations will go to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Lafaro Insurance Agency also collected monetary donations and personal hygiene products.

Robert Lafaro of the Lafaro Insurance Agency said that this is a time to be thankful and grateful.

“Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on your blessings and everything you have, and we kind of have the idea that you know a lot of folks want to do something for the holiday. It comes to sitting down for Thanksgiving dinner and realizing that oh I did not do something for someone else,” said Robert Lafaro from Lafaro Insurance Agency.

They also had a prize wheel to spin if you donated as well as a grand prize opportunity.