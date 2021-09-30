Lafferty named JET 24/FOX 66 News Director

The tradition of trust continues at Your News Leader.

Veteran JET 24/FOX 66 TV anchor Sean Lafferty has been named news director of WJET AND WFXP-TV. He will begin managing news operations for the TV stations and YourErie.com effective immediately.

Lafferty replaces longtime news director Lou Baxter, who announced in July his retirement from the position after 17 years.

Lafferty is a graduate of Kent State University. He has been a part of the Action News team at JET 24 since 1988, working as a reporter, anchor and managing editor. Before that he worked at the Erie CBS affiliate and WAKC-TV in Akron. His career also includes work at radio stations in Ashtabula Ohio.

Erie has been home for Lafferty for over 30 years. Born in Utica, NY, his family moved several times before coming to Erie from Toronto, Ontario in the 1970s.

In announcing the management change, WJET-TV VP/GM Julie Zoumbaris stated, “We’re thrilled to continue the tradition of excellence as the most watched station in Erie. Just like the viewers, we trust and respect Sean’s leadership and look forward to great things to come.”

As part of his new role, Lafferty will continue to anchor the 5, 5:30, and 6 p.m. newscasts with his longtime co-anchor Jill McCormick. In accepting the position, Lafferty said “The word ‘excited’ is an understatement. This is a great opportunity to build on the legacy of Action News and our commitment to the audience. My sincerest thanks to Julie and to Lou for his 17 years of leadership in the newsroom.”

When he’s not at work, Sean enjoys playing and watching hockey. He’s a big fan of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Browns, Indians, Cavaliers and all teams Erie.

Sean lives in Millcreek with his wife, Joanne.