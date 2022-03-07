One barn in Lake City has been fully engulfed in flames during a structure fire.

Calls for this fire came in around 1:20 p.m. on March 7.

The structure fire was located at 9301 Middle Road.

This fire was initially reported as a working barn fire, but just before 1:30 p.m. it was reported that a second structure was involved.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on scene and we will continue to update you with more details as they become available.