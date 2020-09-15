Lake City Chicken Coalition now advocating for people to be able to raise their own chickens

One group in Lake City is now advocating for people to be able to raise their own chickens.

Last evening however, Lake City Borough Council came to the decision to keep the ban on residents owning chickens.

One Lake City resident, Patrick Miller, founded the Lake City Chicken Coalition and has said that he is still dedicated to.

“There vote comes from a place of ignorance and apprehension. We presented numerous facts and figures from a number of individuals as well as information from other boroughs from across the state that have recently made changes to their ordinances, and council didn’t really seem open to listening to what was happening,” said Patrick Miller, Founder of Lake City Chicken Coalition.