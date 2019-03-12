Lake City company hiring 50 new team members Video

It's a company that is expanding 25% of its workforce; 'Airborn' is hiring 50 new team members at their Lake City location.

Airborn is a 100% employee-owned company who serves customers across many industries, including aerospace, industrial, marine, and more.

Director of Operations Jon Nelson says, "I'm thrilled to be a part of it. We've had a rapid growth the last several years; we expect it to continue, we're just proud to be a part of this community. "

Airborn designs and delivers products used in the most demanding environments. The Lake City facility has more than 100 people who both design and build complex electronics.

Over the last several years, the west county has not been booming with opportunities, so the company is excited to grow their employee population.

Talent Acquisition Manager Chad Lyon tells us, "I've been with the company now for about a year and a half. I've already seen the expansion of our Texas facility, so to be a part of this at our Pennsylvania facility is great."

The company is hosting a job fair to hopefully meet qualified candidates and make them a part of their team.

Job Applicant Games Hart says the job fair gives people "the chance at a brand new experience [to] find exactly anything that fits you."

Some of the occupations Airborn is hiring for are assemblers, inspectors, and shipping clerks.

The pay scale for these jobs depends on experience.

To learn more about Airborn careers, you can check out their website here.