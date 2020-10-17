Lake City electronics manufacturer holds drive-thru job fair

A drive-thru job fair took place today over in Lake City as one company looked to hire about 100 people for manufacturing jobs.

Airborn, a local electronics manufacturer, is looking to hire staff for their newly expanded Lake City Facility.

The manufacturing company created this drive-thru job fair to accommodate people who have been struggling to find and apply for jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social distancing and masks were required for people in attendance. Interested job seekers were interviewed today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We thought this might be a nice way for us to get to speak with a lot of people in a relatively safe environment, but our goal is to try to put in place 25 to 50 new hires as soon as we possibly can with the ultimate goal of putting on another hundred by the end of this fiscal year,” said Jon Nelson, Director of Operations at Airborn in Lake City.

The director of operations at the Airborn facility in Lake City said that if this drive-thru job fair is successful, they will plan another before the start of the snowfall.