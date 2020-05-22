Lake City family creates special display honoring Girard School District graduates

A Lake City family is showing their support for graduating seniors with a special display.

The Pintea family is celebrating their daughter Mary’s graduation, as well as all 106 seniors from the Girard School District.

The 106 luminaries symbolize each of the seniors from the class of 2020, who are currently stuck without a traditional prom or graduation ceremony.

Mary, who came up with the idea, spoke about why she felt the need for the display.

“Not everybody gets the opportunity to graduate as a class, so why not celebrate them by putting up 106 luminaries, being together isn’t about being together physically, but also mentally.” Pintea said.