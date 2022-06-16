The Big Top returns to Lake City for a weekend fundraiser.

The 96th annual Lake City Fire Company Carnival kicked off June 16.

The three-day event features live music, food, games, rides, and more.

Money raised from the carnival will benefit the Lake City Fire Company.

One organizer said it’s great to see so many people come out and support the cause.

“Being a nonprofit organization, we depend on the community 100%. Without them, we would not operate as we do. Everything costs a lot more money these days as everyone understands,” said Maria Cannon, Vendor Coordinator.

The Lake City Fire Company Carnival is held from June 16-June 18.